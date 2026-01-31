Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Sells Out in 20 Minutes in the US 

Samsung has officially launched its most ambitious foldable yet in the U.S., and demand exploded instantly.

The Galaxy Z TriFold, priced at a staggering $2,899, sold out in just 20 minutes after going on sale, nearly $900 more than the Galaxy Z Fold7. The rapid sellout made TriFold one of Samsung's most talked-about devices to date.

Galaxy Z TriFold Disappears Almost Instantly

Android Headlines learned that the Galaxy Z TriFold was sold exclusively via Samsung's official online store and select Samsung Experience Stores, with extremely limited availability.

The tech giant has not disclosed the number of units released, making it difficult to determine real-world demand. Still, selling out within minutes strongly suggests intense interest from early adopters and foldable enthusiasts.

One Color, One Storage Option

Samsung positioned the Galaxy Z TriFold as an ultra-exclusive device, offering it in just one color, Crafted Black, and a single 512GB storage configuration. The lack of options reinforces the phone's luxury, collector-style appeal rather than mass-market ambitions.

A Foldable Meant to Showcase the Future

Samsung has been transparent about the TriFold's purpose: this is not a volume product. Instead, it serves as a technology showcase, pushing the limits of foldable design with its tri-folding display and experimental form factor.

Notably, Samsung has acknowledged that it is selling the Galaxy Z TriFold at a loss, viewing the device as a long-term investment in foldable innovation rather than a profit generator, per GSM Arena.

Samsung knows that Galaxy Z TriFold is the future. It's the trendsetter for the foldables. While its price and limited availability put it out of reach for most consumers, the device showcases that next-gen smartphone design should still be faithful to the branding.

