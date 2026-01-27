Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold to Go on Sale on January 30, But for How Much?

Samsung has officially confirmed the US launch of the Galaxy Z Trifold, its most ambitious foldable smartphone to date.

Sales begin on January 30, bringing the triple-screen device stateside after its debut in select international markets later in 2025. While the form factor is groundbreaking, it's the price tag that's drawing the most attention.

Galaxy Z Trifold Price Pushes Into Ultra-Luxury Territory

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Z Trifold at $2,900, making it one of the most expensive consumer smartphones ever released. Even with expectations set high for a cutting-edge foldable, the final price exceeds most projections.

The positioning is clear: this device targets early adopters and technology enthusiasts rather than the mainstream smartphone market.

A Triple-Screen Foldable Unlike Anything Else

Price aside, the Galaxy Z Trifold delivers a genuinely futuristic experience. The device features a multi-hinge, triple-screen design that unfolds into a tablet-sized display while retaining its smartphone functionality when folded.

Early hands-on impressions from CES 2026 praised Samsung's engineering, smooth screen transitions, and strong multitasking capabilities. However, the added bulk remains a notable tradeoff compared to traditional smartphones.

Who the Galaxy Z Trifold Is Designed For

According to Engadget, the Galaxy Z Trifold makes the most sense for users who already carry both a smartphone and a tablet. Samsung offers a level of convenience and versatility that could justify the premium price for certain buyers by combining both into a single device.

It is expected that foldable manufacturing will evolve. We are yet to see more accessible, lighter, and thinner models in the future.

Storage, Color Options, and US Availability

At launch, US buyers will have a single option: 512GB of storage in black. There are no alternate colors or storage tiers available, underscoring the exclusive and experimental nature of this first-generation release.

For now, the Galaxy Z Trifold proves that mobile technology is beyond screens and keyboards. If people want to experience the next-level innovation, they are also willing to pay the price, even if it means expensive for many.