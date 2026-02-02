Apple AirPods Pro 3 Features: Heart Rate Monitoring, Live Translation & IP57 Water Resistance

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 packs three standout upgrades that shift them from simple earbuds into everyday smart companions: AirPods Pro 3 heart rate monitoring, Live Translation, and a tougher IP57 dust and water resistance rating. Together, these additions help explain why they are frequently mentioned among the best wireless earbuds 2026 for iPhone users.

AirPods Pro 3 in 2026: What's New

Apple introduced AirPods Pro 3 with a built-in heart rate sensor, expanded Live Translation, stronger noise cancellation, and an upgraded IP57 rating for both earbuds and case.

Battery life also increases to around eight hours of listening with ANC on, up from about six hours on AirPods Pro 2, which matters when features like heart rate monitoring and Live Translation are running.

These earbuds sit at the center of Apple's ecosystem, tying into the Health, Fitness, and Translate experiences on iPhone and iPad. For many buyers comparing premium options, that ecosystem support is as important as pure sound quality when deciding on the best wireless earbuds 2026.

AirPods Pro 3 Heart Rate Monitoring

How the in‑ear heart rate sensor works

AirPods Pro 3 include a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines light inside the ear canal and measures changes in blood flow to estimate pulse. The earbuds sample this data many times per second, then combine it with motion and other inputs from the iPhone to calculate heart rate and calorie burn.

When users start a workout from the Fitness app or compatible third‑party apps, AirPods Pro 3 monitors heart rate continuously for the duration of the session. If an Apple Watch is also worn, the system can prioritize whichever device offers the most reliable signal at a given moment.

Accuracy and everyday fitness use

Early fitness‑focused impressions suggest ear‑based readings can be quite stable during runs and intervals, often less affected by wrist movement than some watches. The ear's proximity to major arteries, plus the tight in‑ear seal from the foam‑infused tips, helps reduce motion noise in the signal.

For users, this means AirPods Pro 3 heart rate monitoring can handle common workouts like outdoor runs, treadmill sessions, cycling, or brisk walks without requiring another strap or band. Heart rate data flows into the Health app, where it appears in familiar graphs alongside metrics from other devices.

Do you need an Apple Watch?

Heart rate tracking on AirPods Pro 3 does not require an Apple Watch; an iPhone running a recent iOS version and the Fitness or Health apps is enough. Users can view live heart rate during workouts and see averages and trends in their exercise summaries afterward.

Pairing AirPods Pro 3 with an Apple Watch still offers the most complete experience, because watch‑based workout modes and alerts can complement the earbud‑based readings. This makes AirPods Pro 3 a flexible option for people who want basic tracking today and may add a watch later.

AirPods Pro 3 Live Translation

How AirPods Pro 3 live translation works

Live Translation on AirPods uses computational audio and on‑device intelligence to translate in‑person conversations close to real time. With AirPods Pro 3 in the ears, users can start AirPods Pro 3 live translation from the earbuds, with a voice command to Siri, or via an action on the iPhone.

Once active, the earbuds lower the volume of the speaker's voice, then read out translated speech in the listener's preferred language. The translation can also appear on the iPhone screen, which is useful when showing the other person what was said or when both parties have compatible devices.

Compatibility and language support

Live Translation works on more than one AirPods model, but Apple showcases the feature most prominently with AirPods Pro 3. Initial language support covers major languages, with additional languages and regional variants continuing to roll out over time.

Because translation relies on recent versions of iOS and Apple's latest language models, users need a modern iPhone and supported region settings, and some markets may see certain features arrive later than others.

Even with those limits, for travelers and international students, AirPods Pro 3 live translation can meaningfully reduce friction in everyday conversations.

AirPods Pro 3 IP57 Water Resistance

What IP57 actually means

Apple rates AirPods Pro 3 IP57 water resistance for dust, sweat, and water, compared with IP54 on AirPods Pro 2. The "5" indicates solid dust protection, while the "7" means the earbuds can withstand limited immersion in water under controlled conditions rather than just light splashes.

In this generation, the rating applies to both earbuds and the charging case, allowing users to handle sweat, light rinsing, or rain more confidently than before. Apple still advises against swimming with the earbuds or charging them while wet, and resistance can diminish over time as seals naturally wear.

Workouts, rain, and long‑term durability

In practice, AirPods Pro 3 IP57 water resistance is most noticeable during runs in heavy rain, intense gym sessions, or hot‑weather commutes. Users can sweat heavily, wipe the earbuds with a damp cloth, or get caught in a downpour without worrying as much about immediate damage.

For buyers comparing AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2, this durability upgrade is a clear advantage, especially for fitness‑focused users who exercise outdoors most days. Combined with heart rate tracking, the higher rating helps the Pro 3 feel purpose‑built for active lifestyles rather than just casual listening.

AirPods Pro 3 vs AirPods Pro 2

Heart rate sensor AirPods Pro 3 : Includes a dedicated PPG heart rate sensor with continuous workout tracking through the Health and Fitness apps, as well as basic exertion insights tied into everyday activity. AirPods Pro 2 : No built‑in heart rate monitoring; users rely on Apple Watch or other wearables for pulse and training data.

Live Translation AirPods Pro 3 : Fully supports Live Translation with tight integration into Apple's latest intelligence features, tuned for low‑latency, in‑ear translated audio in supported regions and languages. AirPods Pro 2 : Can access Live Translation through compatible iOS updates but is not positioned as the primary showcase device for the feature.

Water and dust resistance AirPods Pro 3 : Rated at IP57, offering stronger dust protection and short‑term water immersion resistance, making them better suited to intense workouts, sweat, and bad weather. AirPods Pro 2 : Rated at IP54, providing basic dust and splash resistance but less margin for heavy sweat or frequent exposure to rain over time.

Active noise cancellation and sound AirPods Pro 3 : Features improved ANC algorithms, updated vents, and foam‑infused ear tips that enhance isolation, along with refined tuning for more detail and a slightly wider soundstage. AirPods Pro 2 : Still delivers very good ANC and balanced sound but generally falls a step behind the newer model in very noisy environments and fine detail retrieval.

Battery life with ANC AirPods Pro 3 : Offers up to around eight hours of listening with ANC enabled, with additional charges from the case providing ample coverage for a full day of mixed use. AirPods Pro 2 : Typically reaches about six hours with ANC on, so users may find themselves returning to the case more often for top‑ups.



Most reviewers describe the step from AirPodsPro 2 to 3 as meaningful but not mandatory for everyone.

Those who care about fitness metrics, tougher water resistance, and the latest ANC improvements get the most benefit from upgrading, while more casual listeners may be comfortable staying with the previous generation if they find it at a lower price.

AirPods Pro 3 Buying Guide for Fitness, Travel, and Everyday Use

For readers deciding whether AirPods Pro 3 are the right choice, it helps to view them as more than just an audio upgrade.

AirPods Pro 3 heart rate monitoring turns them into a lightweight fitness companion, AirPods Pro 3 live translation lowers language barriers on trips and in international work, and AirPods Pro 3 IP57 water resistance adds important peace of mind for workouts and unpredictable weather.

Users who already own AirPods Pro 2 and rarely push their earbuds hard in the gym or on the road may be comfortable staying put, especially if they prioritize savings over new features.

But for anyone buying their first premium earbuds, or upgrading from older AirPods, AirPods Pro 3 offer a forward‑looking feature set that aligns with how many people actually use their devices in 2026: moving, traveling, and staying connected across languages while expecting their earbuds to do more than just play music.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can AirPods Pro 3 heart rate monitoring detect irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias?

No, AirPods Pro 3 are for fitness tracking only, not medical diagnosis. Consult a doctor for health concerns.

2. Does Live Translation on AirPods Pro 3 work offline or require an internet connection?

Live Translation requires an internet connection for best results, though some processing happens on-device.

3. How often do I need to clean AirPods Pro 3 if I use them for sweaty workouts?

Wipe them down with a dry cloth after workouts. You can use a slightly damp cloth if needed, but avoid submerging them.

4. If I switch from AirPods Pro 2 to AirPods Pro 3, will my old ear tips still fit?

The new foam-infused tips won't provide the same seal or accuracy. Use the upgraded tips that come with AirPods Pro 3 for optimal performance.