Snapseed for iOS Gets Powerful Pro Camera with Manual Controls, Real-Time Film Emulation

Snapseed for iOS has officially rolled out its redesigned in-app camera, evolving the popular photo editor into a more complete mobile photography platform.

After a quiet soft launch in December, the new camera interface is now fully integrated and accessible through a dedicated icon in the top-right corner of the app.

DSLR-Style Manual Controls

With this update, Snapseed introduces advanced manual controls aimed at users who want greater creative flexibility. Activating the new "PRO" toggle unlocks adjustable ISO, shutter speed, and focus settings, offering a level of control typically found in dedicated camera apps.

A tactile, skeuomorphic dial allows smooth switching between Auto and manual modes, creating a more immersive shooting experience. Flash controls are now positioned at the bottom-left of the interface, while zoom controls sit opposite for balanced, intuitive access. The redesign emphasizes usability without sacrificing depth.

Real-Time Film Emulation

According to 9to5Google, one of the update's impressive features is real-time film emulation. Users can preview and capture photos in styles inspired by classic film stocks, including:

Kodak Portra 400

Kodak Gold 200

Fujifilm Superia 800

Polaroid 600

Technicolor

Fuji Pro 400h

Switching between presets triggers a subtle rewind animation, reinforcing the nostalgic aesthetic. Unlike typical filter-based camera apps, Snapseed saves each image with a full editing stack. This allows users to revisit and adjust or completely change the applied look after saving without degrading image quality.

Custom Viewfinder Themes and Availability

The redesigned camera also introduces customizable viewfinder themes such as Editor, Dusk, Negative, Steel, Haze, and Depth, giving photographers the ability to personalize their shooting interface.

Available now as version 3.15.0 on the iOS App Store, Snapseed remains entirely free. Google has confirmed that the updated editor experience will also roll out to Android devices, ensuring consistency across platforms.