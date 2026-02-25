Google Upgrades Wear OS So Earthquake Alerts Reach Your Smartwatch Even When It's Not Connected to Your Phone

Google has upgraded Wear OS so earthquake alerts can now appear on your smartwatch even when it is not connected to your phone, thanks to a new Google Play Services update.​

What Changed in Wear OS

The new capability comes through the latest version of Google Play Services, which adds support for standalone earthquake alerts on Wear OS devices.

Until now, alerts on a watch were basically mirrored notifications from a paired Android phone, so your wrist only buzzed if your handset was nearby, powered on, and connected.

With the new behavior, Wear OS watches can show alerts even when the phone is out of range or not paired at all, making the feature more useful in real-world emergencies, according to GSM Arena.

How Earthquake Alerts Reach Your Watch

Google's Earthquake Alerts System uses sensor data from millions of Android phones to detect possible earthquakes.

When a phone's accelerometer senses vibrations that could indicate seismic activity, it sends that information plus a rough location to Google's servers, which look for matching signals from many nearby devices before generating an alert.

Once an alert is created, it is pushed out to users in affected areas, and now that includes Wear OS watches that can receive data directly.

In practice, this means your watch can warn you seconds before shaking arrives, which can be enough time to move away from windows, take cover, or protect people around you. Even a brief early warning is considered valuable in regions with frequent earthquakes.

Connectivity and Device Limitations

The updated behavior depends on the watch being able to get online by itself, so it will likely work best on models with built-in mobile data or those connected to Wi‑Fi networks, Android Central reported.

Reports note that Google has not fully explained whether Bluetooth-only watches without their own network connection will still need a nearby phone for alerts. The company has also not detailed whether users must switch anything on manually, or if the feature will be enabled by default once Google Play Services is updated to version 26.07.

Rollout and Availability

The change is tied to Google Play Services v26.07, which is rolling out in stages and may take some time to reach all eligible Wear OS devices. Google first brought the Android Earthquake Alerts System to Wear OS last year, but it functioned only as a mirror of phone alerts until this upgrade.

While there are still open questions about exact device support and regional coverage, the move makes Wear OS watches a more independent safety tool for people living in earthquake-prone areas, as per Digital Trends.