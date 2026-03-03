'God of War' Studio is Reportedly Developing a 'New Franchise' Set in Kratos' Universe

Sony Santa Monica Studio is reportedly developing a new franchise set within the "God of War" universe, expanding Kratos' world beyond the mainline series, according to information from a former studio writer and recent insider claims.

The strongest hint comes from the LinkedIn profile of former Santa Monica Studio writer Lauren Signorino, which states that she "helped shape narrative vision and creative direction ... for a new franchise within the 'God of War' universe."

What Did the Former Writer Say in Her LinkedIn?

Her description explains that this work involved developing new characters, storylines, and original lore that expand the existing "God of War" intellectual property rather than simply continuing Kratos' saga. The profile suggests this unannounced project was in development at least between 2020 and 2025, pointing to several years of pre-release work already completed, according to Eurogamer.

Industry coverage notes that this language implies a separate but connected series rather than a traditional sequel, raising expectations that Santa Monica is planning a broader, more "cinematic universe"-style approach for "God of War." One report compared the strategy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where different stories and leads co-exist inside a shared setting and timeline.​

Alongside the LinkedIn discovery, a recent rumor claims that the studio's next "God of War"–related title may move away from Kratos as the main playable character.

Who Might the Game Focus On?

Insider "NateTheHate" alleges the project is set in the same universe but centers on Faye, Kratos' late wife from the Norse saga, with gameplay that leans more into action than the latest entries.

The same rumor suggests a possible reveal in 2026 and a targeted release window in the first half of 2027, though these details remain speculative and could change.

Another line of evidence comes from job listings at Santa Monica Studio that emphasize experience with modern "God of War" combat systems, including "God of War Ragnarök." Listings for senior combat designers to build enemies and bosses, and to work on third-person melee action RPGs, indicate that at least one new "God of War"–style project is in early development, GameRant reported.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have not officially announced a new franchise set in Kratos' universe, and none of these reports have been confirmed by the publisher.

However, the combination of the former writer's public job history, recent insider claims, and ongoing recruitment for "God of War"–like projects has fueled strong belief that the universe will continue in fresh ways.

With the Norse saga wrapped up in "God of War Ragnarök" and its Valhalla DLC, many observers see a spin-off or parallel series as a natural next step for the franchise. Until an official reveal, all details about characters, setting, and release timing should be treated as unconfirmed, as per Cosmic Book.