Apple Music Adds Metadata Tags to Properly Label AI-Generated Content

Apple Music has announced that it is now debuting "metadata tags" on the platform, and it is meant to be used by record labels, distributors, artists, and more to disclose AI-generated content on the platform.

This move follows the massive shift of the tech industry to allow the use of AI-generated content on streaming platforms, provided that they properly label and disclose its existence in their work.

Apple Music Adds Metadata Tags for AI-Generated Content

Apple Music partners received an email from the company containing a newsletter announcing that the platform is adopting metadata tags to properly label AI-generated content.

According to 9to5Mac, the metadata tags will reportedly serve as the AI transparency tags that will reflect on the content uploaded to the platform for the public to see.

Through this AI transparency adoption, Apple Music is not shying away from allowing AI-generated content on the platform, and it also promotes fairness and equality as it requires sources to disclose the use of AI.

The email from Apple Music unveiled four tag types available on the platform, representing the types of content that AI could have been used on:

Artwork - The use of generative AI to create album covers or artwork for both static and motion graphic content.

Composition - Generative AI is used to create any composition on a track. This includes song lyrics and other types.

Music Video - The tag for the use of AI on the song's music video and other visual elements. Applies to album-bundled or standalone music videos.

Track - Generative AI was used for a portion of the song's sound recording.

Disclosing AI-Generated Content Online

Different platforms have differing AI disclosure policies on their platforms, with Apple Music being among the few streaming platforms that allow AI-generated content.

Spotify is known for allowing AI-generated songs on its platform, but it draws the line on impersonation of artists, their songs, and more.

Social media platforms also allow the use of AI-generated content, provided that users properly label it when posting said content. These platforms include Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, X, Reddit, and more.