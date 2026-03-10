Honor Magic V6 Now Official in China, Features Two Battery Capacities

Just over a week after its global reveal at Mobile World Congress, the Honor Magic V6 has officially launched in China. The foldable flagship arrives with upgraded battery capacities and, for the first time, confirmed pricing details that were not disclosed during its international unveiling.

With this release, Honor continues to strengthen its presence in the premium foldable smartphone market, combining larger batteries, flagship-level performance, and advanced display technology.

Bigger Batteries Across Storage Variants

The Chinese version of the Magic V6 introduces two battery options depending on the device configuration.

According to GSM Arena, the 256GB and 512GB storage variants come with a 6,850mAh silicon-carbon battery, while the top-tier variant featuring 16GB RAM and 1TB storage includes an even larger 7,150mAh battery.

All versions support 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging, allowing users to recharge quickly. By comparison, the global variant unveiled earlier ships with a slightly smaller 6,660mAh battery, making the China-exclusive models more attractive to users who prioritize battery life.

Honor Magic V6 Preorders

Consumers in China can already place preorders for the Honor Magic V6, with official deliveries scheduled to begin on March 13.

Early demand is expected to be strong as competition intensifies in the foldable smartphone segment, where brands are racing to deliver thinner designs, longer battery life, and more durable displays.

Flagship Hardware and Premium Foldable Design

Beyond the battery upgrades, the Chinese version closely mirrors the hardware found in the global model. The device is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, providing high-end performance for gaming, multitasking, and productivity tasks.

Photography is handled by a triple-camera system, highlighted by a 3x optical zoom periscope lens designed for clearer long-range shots. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance against dust and water.

Display technology remains one of the device's biggest highlights. The foldable phone features a 6.52-inch cover display for everyday use and a 7.95-inch internal foldable screen, delivering an immersive experience whether the device is folded or fully opened.

If you're looking for a high-end phone for mobile photography or gaming, this one could be your best shot, especially if you love Chinese brands.