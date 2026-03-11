Nvidia RTX 5050 Leak Hints at Bigger Memory Boost Without Higher Power Draw for Entry-Level Gamers

Nvidia had skipped the GPU announcement during CES 2026, but that does not mean that no new GPU will come out this year.

A new leak suggests that Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 could arrive in a 9GB variant, expanding Nvidia's options for budget-conscious gamers. The upgraded model is rumored to feature GDDR7 memory, delivering higher bandwidth and efficiency, while maintaining similar power consumption to the 8GB version.

Multiple Memory Configurations for Flexibility

A reliable tipster, kopite7kimi indicates Nvidia may offer both 8GB and 9GB RTX 5050 options, giving consumers flexibility based on gaming needs and budgets. The 9GB model is expected to use GDDR7, which improves performance and efficiency compared with GDDR6 used in previous entry-level cards.

A new version (some friends have already mentioned it):

PG152-SKU40

GB206-150-Kx-A1

2560FP32

96-bit GDDR7 9G

130W https://t.co/HcE2Aunddh — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) March 10, 2026

Enhanced Memory, Same Power

Despite the memory increase, the 9GB RTX 5050 is said to retain a 130W TDP, identical to the standard 8GB variant. This ensures easier integration into mid-range PCs without requiring upgraded power supplies or extra cooling solutions, allowing gamers to enjoy more VRAM performance without major system modifications.

Extra VRAM Matters

Modern games increasingly demand more video memory for high-resolution textures and complex visuals. According to Digital Trends, the 1GB increase could reduce stuttering, improve texture streaming, and maintain smoother frame rates, particularly at 1080p and 1440p resolutions. Even small VRAM boosts can extend the lifespan and usability of an entry-level GPU.

What Does This Mean For Gamers and PC Builders

Offering multiple RTX 5050 variants makes the entry-level GPU segment more competitive. Gamers can balance cost versus performance, while PC builders gain a power-efficient card that integrates easily into existing systems.

RTX 5050 Will Go Big on the Official Day

Nvidia has not officially confirmed the 9GB RTX 5050, but if accurate, it could become a key option for gamers seeking next-gen architecture and improved memory at a budget-friendly price.

Official specs and release details are expected soon as the company prepares to expand its next-generation lineup.

Let's not forget that Nvidia initially branded itself as a chipmaker, but its business is not limited to graphics cards only. In fact, it's on its way to becoming an "AI factory" with the rise of AI-supported systems.