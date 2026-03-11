iPhone Fold Reportedly Comes With New App Features, Side-by-Side Multitasking

Apple's first foldable phone, popularly but unofficially known as the iPhone Fold, is reportedly expected to debut new app features should it arrive later this year.

One of its new app features includes side-by-side multitasking, which will help users fully take advantage of the foldable device's large screen.

Apple iPhone Fold: New App Features Coming

According to a new report by analyst Mark Gurman (via Bloomberg), there are already massive new features expected to arrive along with the iPhone Fold, which is speculated to launch later this year.

The new app features for the iPhone Fold would reportedly be specific to the device as it is set to be the first foldable of the company and will offer a novel experience to the iOS ecosystem.

Gurman reported that Apple is now developing "new iOS app layouts and revamping core iPhone programs" specific to the iPhone Fold. The device is set to include new features like a sidebar found on the leftmost edge of the foldable and feature similarities to Apple's iPad apps.

According to the report, developers will be able to adapt their iPhone software via this new interface and adapt it to iPad-like proportions.

Side-by-Side Multitasking for Apple's Foldable

One of the key features that Apple will deliver for the iPhone Fold is "side-by-side multitasking," which will reportedly allow users to launch two apps alongside each other on the smartphone.

It would be similar to the multitasking feature of the iPad, but instead of having multiple resizable floating windows on the display, users only get two apps launched side by side.

This report corroborated earlier ones that claimed the iPhone Fold is launching later this year and is set to join the iPhone 18 series for a fall release.

Like the iPhone 18 series, the iPhone Fold is also speculated to be running iOS 27, the next-generation software for the iPhone platform.