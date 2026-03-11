WhatsApp Launches Preteen Accounts That Adds Safeguards, Require Parent Management to Use

WhatsApp is bringing preteen accounts to its platform, which essentially expands the age of eligibility to use the instant messaging app.

WhatsApp Launches Preteen Accounts for Younger Users

WhatsApp announced in its latest blog post that it is now lowering the age of eligibility among users to use the platform, launching the new "preteen accounts" that will open up the platform to younger users.

The latest preteen accounts will let users below 13 to use the platform and its features, including instant messaging, calls, and more. However, this access will come with specific controls and limits.

WhatsApp revealed that there will be safeguards for the preteen accounts, with the platform's end-to-end encryption still promising privacy to users.

According to WhatsApp, the experience will center around parent-managed accounts for preteen users, ensuring that their children remain safe on the platform.

WhatsApp Preteen Accounts Require Parent Management

WhatsApp will require a preteen account to be set up with their parent or guardian's account, which it calls "parent-managed accounts." This is mandatory for users who are under 13.

To create the account, parents or guardians need to have their device and their ward's side by side to link the accounts. After linking the accounts, parents or guardians may now set up the limitations to the preteen account.

Here, they may select the contacts their children can talk to, as well as which groups they can join.

Parent accounts may be able to review message requests from unknown contacts and choose to allow or delete these contacts.

WhatsApp said that parental controls and the app's settings may only be accessed or changed by the parent, as it will remain PIN-protected.