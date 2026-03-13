OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Reportedly Getting Sora's Video Generation Features

A new report reveals OpenAI's rumored plans to expand ChatGPT's capabilities by adding Sora's video generation features to the chatbot platform.

It was revealed that the goal behind this development is to grow ChatGPT's popularity in the market and achieve significant numbers in its user base.

OpenAI's ChatGPT Is Getting Sora Video Generation

According to the latest report from The Information, OpenAI is planning to expand ChatGPT's capabilities, features, and tools by adding Sora.

The plan would integrate Sora's video generation capabilities to ChatGPT's platform and deliver a new kind of generative AI experience to the public where video creation is also an option.

Engadget reported that this move may deliver a "hitting two birds with one stone" opportunity for OpenAI as it could bring revamped interest to Sora's video generation model and expand ChatGPT's user base.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT already achieved a whopping 900 million weekly active users in February, but Engadget said that it could grow with the addition of Sora, potentially to a billion or more.

AI Video Generation Is Joining Gen. AI Image

AI video generation is still exclusive to Sora's standalone app, but should the plan unfold, it may transform ChatGPT into an entirely new AI chatbot again as it would deliver a brand-new experience to users.

OpenAI has previously integrated DALL-E's AI image generation capabilities on ChatGPT's platform, and it was a resounding success for the platform as many users enjoyed the direct feature.

Moreover, OpenAI made it available to all the tiers, including Basic or Free accounts, which led to renewed interest in ChatGPT and its generations going viral online.

Because of its popularity, OpenAI had to limit image generation as Sam Altman claimed that it is melting the company's GPUs.

OpenAI may already include use limits upon the launch of ChatGPT's video generation capabilities using Sora's model to avoid running into similar problems.