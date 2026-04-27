Manitoba Moves Toward Social Media Ban For Kids as Canada Eyes AI chatbot Use Restriction

Australia became the first country to impose a social media ban for kids, but in Canada, Manitoba is already on its way to introducing the same policy. The province is expected to restrict AI chatbot access for children.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew announced the proposal during a fundraiser event and on social media, framing it as a move to protect young people from exploitative digital platforms.

Government Cites Harmful Engagement Practices By Platforms

Kinew argued that social media companies prioritize engagement and profit over children's well-being. He said platforms often expose young users to harmful content and rely on manipulative design features to keep them online longer.

Our kids are not for sale.



We're moving forward with a first-in-Canada plan to ban social media and AI chatbots for youth - because these platforms are built to capture attention, not protect it.



Childhood should be about learning, growing, and being present. Not endless... pic.twitter.com/qbpWVBoFFv — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) April 26, 2026

He said that young users will never be for sale, emphasizing that childhood attention should not be monetized by tech companies.

However, several key details remain unclear. The province has not confirmed the minimum age threshold, enforcement mechanisms, or rollout timeline.

Kinew also did not take questions from reporters following the announcement, leaving major parts of the proposal undefined.

Canada Expands Debate On Youth Social Media Restrictions

Manitoba's proposal aligns with the previous discussions across Canada. The federal Liberal Party has already supported proposals that would restrict social media and AI chatbot use for users under 16.

Other initiatives under consideration include potential restrictions for children under 14, which would be stricter than recently implemented rules in countries such as Australia.

Effectiveness Of Social Media Bans Remains In Question

Despite growing political momentum, experts remain divided on whether such restrictions would be effective, per Engadget.

Some research, including findings from child safety advocacy groups, suggests that outright bans may not fully prevent access, as teens often find alternative ways to reach restricted platforms.