Chinese tech company ByteDance has reportedly delayed the global launch of its latest Seedance 2.0 platform.

Seedance 2.0 was poised to release around this period, but before it made its global debut, ByteDance faced significant scrutiny from the entertainment industry in the form of cease-and-desist letters.

ByteDance Delays Seedance 2.0 Global Launch

The Information shared a new report which cites two anonymous sources who revealed ByteDance's decision to delay the release of Seedance 2.0 for the global market.

However, this is not a simple delay of the AI video generator as its release is indefinitely suspended by the company. It can be recalled that ByteDance was recently slapped with legal actions due to the technology.

ByteDance already released Seedance 2.0 in China last February, with many users already seeing the capabilities of the AI video generator as they were shared online and grew viral over the past weeks.

One of the notable characteristics of ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 is how realistic and advanced it is in creating videos from user prompts, with it capable of generating convincing content that led to mixed perceptions.

ByteDance AI Video Generator Scrutiny

According to TechCrunch, ByteDance's China launch of Seedance 2.0 already saw global scrutiny, with the AI video generator also catching the attention of Hollywood because of its capabilities.

Production studios and companies have quickly sent cease-and-desist requests against the technology, which started with the viral AI video of Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise fighting.

Studios, including The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Skydance, were among those that want ByteDance to keep the technology away from public use.

Disney also went as far as to accuse ByteDance of stealing the company's IP. In response, ByteDance said that it is working on adding and strengthening the safeguards on the AI video generator platform to avoid infringement.