RedMagic 11 Air Trace Edition Launches With 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, More

RedMagic has expanded its 11 Air lineup with the new Trace Edition, joining the existing Phantom and Prism color options. If you are looking for a good gaming phone to meet your needs, this version will solve your long-standing problem with mid-range options.

This exclusive variant features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, priced at $599 (€599), and is available through RedMagic's global webstore and select retail partners. However, its rollout is currently limited.

High-End Performance for Mobile Gaming

Under the hood, the Trace Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with RedMagic's proprietary RedCore R4 gaming chip.

With this combination, you can achieve smooth graphics, stable frame rates, and AI-optimized performance for demanding mobile titles. Gamers can expect responsive gameplay even with the most resource-intensive apps, making the device ideal for extended sessions.

Immersive Display and Visual Excellence

The 6.85-inch AMOLED display features a 1216x2688 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. With peak brightness reaching 1,800 nits, the display ensures vivid visuals in bright or low-light environments.

These specs make the Trace Edition suitable for both competitive gaming and multimedia consumption, providing fluid motion and sharp image quality. For content creators, this is also a great pick if an iPhone or a Samsung phone is out of your spending budget.

Versatile Camera Setup and Long-Lasting Battery

Photography enthusiasts will enjoy a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens, complemented by a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

According to GSM Arena, a robust 7,000mAh battery supports 80W wired fast charging, keeping the device powered for long gaming sessions without frequent interruptions.

Gaming and Productivity in One Package

The RedMagic 11 Air Trace Edition combines high-performance hardware, a fast and vibrant display, versatile cameras, and a durable battery into a single package.

Designed for gamers and tech enthusiasts, this smartphone boasts a stylish aesthetic. It also gives consumers what they really deserve at a very affordable price: reliability, speed, and power.