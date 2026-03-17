iPhone 19e Rumor: Apple Might Bring ProMotion Display in Early 2028 

Apple may be preparing a major upgrade for its budget iPhone series, as early reports suggest the iPhone 19e could feature ProMotion display technology.

Expected to launch in 2028, this move would mark a significant shift from the standard 60Hz panels traditionally used in Apple's more affordable devices.

ProMotion Display For Budget iPhone Users

ProMotion is Apple's variable refresh rate technology, which dynamically adjusts screen refresh rates based on user activity. This results in smoother scrolling, more responsive touch interactions, and improved power efficiency.

Previously reserved for premium devices like the iPhone 18 Pro series, bringing ProMotion to a budget model would elevate the overall user experience at a lower price point.

LTPO+ Technology Behind the Upgrade

According to a Korean news outlet, ZDNet Korea, Apple is developing next-generation LTPO+ display technology to power this upgrade. By using oxide materials in both switching and driving transistors, LTPO+ panels offer faster response times and better energy efficiency.

Apple is expected to introduce this technology first in its flagship devices before gradually rolling it out to more affordable models like the iPhone 19e.

Uncertainty Around Final Specs

While the potential upgrade is exciting, details remain unclear, GSM Arena wrote. Not all ProMotion displays are the same: earlier versions ranged from 10Hz to 120Hz, while newer ones can drop as low as 1Hz for maximum battery savings.

It's still uncertain which configuration Apple will implement in the iPhone 19e, leaving room for variation in performance and efficiency.

Major Shift for Budget iPhones

If these reports prove accurate, the iPhone 19e could change the expectations for budget smartphones. This will be a breakthrough for Apple because customers will have a cheaper option if they want a smoother refresh rate for their iPhones.

Settling for a Pro or Pro Max variant will now become secondary since the "e" lineup will have their needs answered, except for powerful cameras.