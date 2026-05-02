Rumored 20th Anniversary iPhone Redesign Might Stick Around to the Pro Series

Apple is reportedly preparing a significant redesign for its iPhone Pro lineup in 2027, as the company celebrates the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone.

While early rumors suggested a special standalone anniversary model, recent reports indicate that the milestone upgrade will instead be introduced through the next-generation iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max devices.

Quad-Curved Display Rumored for Future iPhone Pro Models

Industry insiders said that Apple's 2027 iPhone Pro series may feature a quad-curved display that curves along all four edges of the screen.

The design is expected to create a more immersive viewing experience while giving the devices a sleeker and more futuristic appearance.

According to 9to5Mac, it's expected that the quad-curved display will appear bezel-free.

The curved display could also help reduce bezel thickness and improve overall ergonomics, offering users a smoother and more premium feel when handling the device.

Several Chinese smartphone manufacturers previously experimented with quad-curved screens before shifting back to flat-edge designs, many of which were influenced by Apple's recent iPhone models.

Under-Display Camera Technology Still in Development

Apple is also reportedly continuing work on under-display camera technology for future flagship iPhones. The company has long been linked to hidden Face ID systems and invisible front-facing cameras, though technical challenges have reportedly delayed their arrival.

According to GSMArena, current reports suggest under-display Face ID has a higher chance of launching first before Apple fully transitions to a completely hidden selfie camera setup.

Industry analysts believe the technology still requires refinement to maintain image quality and reliable facial recognition performance.