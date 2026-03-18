Apple's Tim Cook Clarifies Retirement Rumors, AI Stance, Trump Affiliation, and More

Apple CEO Tim Cook has recently clarified several controversies surrounding him, clearing the air on various rumors, including speculation about his retirement as the leader of the Cupertino-based tech giant.

Cook was also asked about his stance on various technologies, including artificial intelligence and smartphone use, with the interview also talking about his affiliation with President Donald Trump and his administration.

Apple's Tim Cook Clarifies Retirement Rumors

Tim Cook recently went on an interview with Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, and here, they touched on many topics regarding the CEO's job, including retirement rumors that surround the executive.

Last November, there had been many reports that Apple would see the CEO role vacated by January 2026 as Cook is said to be stepping down from his post.

During that time, the reports claimed that the Apple CEO is already searching for a successor to be trained and prepped for the job.

Strahan's interview finally got a concrete answer from Tim Cook himself, with the Apple leader saying that he is here to stay, especially during the 50th anniversary celebration of the company, which is set to take place on April 1, 2026.

During the interview, Cook also recounted his early days in Apple, particularly when he first joined the company 28 years ago after then Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs offered him a job. Fast forward to 12 years later in 2011, Jobs also approached Cook to take on the leadership role at Apple.

Cook on AI, Trump Affiliation, and More

The interview also touched on different topics concerning Cook, as well as his views on the technology present on the market now.

First, Cook said that artificial intelligence "can be so positive" in terms of its general use. When asked about Apple's handling of it on iPhones, Cook said that the company prioritizes user privacy and safety, emphasizing the use of the Private Cloud Compute that keeps user data away from company access.

Cook has also been criticized for his affiliation with President Trump, especially as he congratulated the US leader during his win, joining him on special meetings, and Apple's exclusion from the tariffs. When asked about this, the Apple CEO said that he is more of a "down the middle" kind of guy, focusing more on policy.

Lastly, Cook touched on smartphone usage. The Apple CEO said that he is worried that people spend long hours using their smartphones each day and wants this to change.