Mozilla to Release New Firefox Update with Built-In VPN—Here's What to Expect From the Browser

Mozilla has unveiled one of the biggest updates for Firefox this year, and it revealed that the browser is getting a built-in virtual private network (VPN) service coming soon later this month.

The internet company already released the Firefox VPN before but as a standalone application, and this service is limited to those capable and willing to pay for the service only.

Mozilla Unveils New Firefox with Built-In VPN

Mozilla shared in its latest blog post that the next update to Firefox is set to deliver many key features, and this includes the arrival of its built-in VPN service that will be available to select regions first.

The new built-in VPN will be part of the Firefox 149 update, and the company guarantees that it is prioritizing user safety and privacy on the new service.

"It routes your browser traffic through a proxy to hide your IP address and location while you browse, giving you stronger privacy and protection online with no extra downloads," said Mozilla.

According to the company, their new built-in VPN for Firefox will soon go alongside the latest Sanitizer API, which is a new web security standard that is capable of blocking attacks before they reach users and their systems.

What to Expect From Firefox with Built-In VPN

The best thing about Firefox's built-in VPN service is that it is available for free. Mozilla said that this free VPN service will offer users 50 GB of monthly data without any cost.

This will be different from Mozilla's previous Firefox Private Network, which is its paid VPN service that required monthly payments to access the service.

The Firefox free built-in VPN will only be available in four regions, including the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, at its launch. According to Mozilla, the built-in VPN service will join the release of Firefox 149, which is coming next Tuesday, March 24.

Mozilla said that free VPNs are mostly "sketchy" and unsafe as they compromise user privacy, but that will not happen with what Firefox will bring.