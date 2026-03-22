Apple is still planning to release the iPad 12 featuring the A18 chipset this year, with a recent update on the product claiming that it is on track to arrive in the first half of 2026.

Apple is still planning to Release the iPad 12 A18

The latest Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has talked about the iPad 12, particularly its absence from the massive week where Apple unveiled many new products in the first week of March.

According to Gurman, the public should not worry as there is still an upcoming new release of the classic iPad, and it would still be the 12th-generation version.

This 12th-gen iPad is expected to get a notable chip upgrade once it arrives later this year, centering on the previous-gen A-series processor from Apple, which it last used for the iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 16e.

Gurman said that the iPad 12 is still on track to be released by the first half of 2026, with Apple already planning for it to release around the iOS 26.4's time frame in its roadmap.

The iOS 26.4's time frame will run until May this year, and Gurman's report said that the iPad 12 is expected to debut anywhere from now until that month.

What to Expect From 12th-Gen Classic iPad

Gurman shared that the massive chip jump from the A16 processor from the 11th-gen version to the upcoming A18 chipset in the 12th-gen version would bring Apple Intelligence to the device.

This will complete the Cupertino tech giant's catalog, where all of its latest products already offer Apple Intelligence. It is known that only the A17 Pro or later are eligible to use Apple Intelligence, with the first one being the iPhone 15 Pro series.