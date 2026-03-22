Google Revamps Android Sideloading Process, Unveils New Developer Requirements

Android's sideloading is not being shut down by Google. Rather, it is being revamped to help better secure the third-party experience on the smartphone platform.

The sideloading revamp for Android will also have new requirements for developers to make the process quick, easy, and simple for users.

Google Revamps Android Sideloading for Safety Purposes

According to a new report by 9to5Google, the Mountain View tech giant has unveiled the new "advanced flow," the revamped process of Android's sideloading for smartphones. This new process will only apply to developers who are not registered with Google as well as unverified third-party sources.

The new process features four steps, starting with a question that will ask the user to confirm that "no one is instructing me" to install it. Android then applies a 24-hour delay to installing the app, where users are asked to reboot the device to start the timer.

After 24 hours, users may proceed with the sideloading process again and acknowledge the risks again.

The 24-hour delay and reboot will only apply once if users later set the option to "indefinitely" after acknowledging the risks and choosing to turn off the "Security delay" option.

According to the report, developer options are automatically turned on but can be turned off later.

Android Sideloading: New Developer Requirements

The new sideloading process was announced by Google last year, but many users were quick to jump to conclusions, stating that the company is sunsetting sideloading on the Android platform.

Part of new process is the new developer requirements, which require them to be registered developers under Google, be verified, and go through processes or security checks. This ensures that the apps they submit to the Play Store and make available to sideload are safe from scams, malware, and more.

However, Google has repeatedly clarified that this is not a sideloading crackdown, but rather a revamp to introduce improved user protection and security on the operating system.

That said, this move essentially changes the sideloading that users know and love, a key feature that defined Android for years.