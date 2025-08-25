Google Will Block Sideloading Unverified Android Apps Next Year If Devs Fail to Comply

Google has announced that it will block the sideloading of unverified Android apps found outside the Play Store starting next year if their developers fail to comply with the company's upcoming new rules.

All developers who are not part of or are not registered on the Play Store would have to take part in a verification process set up by Google in order to have their apps available on devices.

The latest move by the company focuses on enhancing the safety and security of users who install apps as cases of malicious actors using fake identities or developer profiles are increasing on the Android platform.

Google Will Block Sideloading Unverified Android Apps

Google shared a new blog post which officially announced that they will block all sideloading of unverified Android apps starting next year, a change which they regard as a "new layer of security" for their smartphone operating system.

The company claimed that, in their analysis, "over 50 times more malware" was found from "internet-sideloaded sources" compared to the Play Store.

This follows the recent attacks that Android users faced as more apps have targeted people's financial data from smartphones, according to the company.

"Starting next year, Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers in order to be installed by users on certified Android devices," said Google.

According to ArsTechnica, the internet company also noted that more fake developers copy the identity of legitimate ones and create convincing fraudulent apps that have harmed users.

Developers Outside Play Store Required to Comply

The changes center on requiring outside developers to provide identification and undergo verification before their apps are installed on Android devices. Google claimed that this would not directly affect sideloading but only target fraudulent developers who hide behind anonymity.

According to the company, it is similar to an "ID check at the airport" as it will only be used to confirm the developer's identity.

Google's Fight Against Android App Scrutiny

Over the years, Google has made significant changes to the Play Store to fight off harmful apps from affecting users with the raising number of cases of fraudulent Android applications.

Play Protect has since expanded its scope to combat fake apps that masquerade as legitimate and trustworthy ones.

Google set up the Play Protect with a real-time app scanning feature to further protect users from being scammed or infected with threats.

The company has previously allowed users to sideload apps from outside the Play Store, but it set up measures to secure the process and installations, pushing more users to opt for the Play Store instead.

Google already banned sideloading once, and this took place in India as part of its further protection for users as more fake apps get distributed outside the Play Store.