The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) is making waves with its latest humanoid robot, the KAIST Humanoid v0.7.

Developed by the Dynamic Robot Control & Design Laboratory, this advanced robot impresses viewers with its human-like movement, including walking, jogging, and even jumping with smooth precision. It can even do the signature move of the late Michael Jackson: the moonwalk.

Moonwalks and Beyond

A recent field test video shows the robot performing athletic maneuvers and interacting naturally with its environment. One highlight features the robot flawlessly executing a moonwalk, a moment that quickly went viral online, demonstrating not just motion but style.

Apparently, the moonwalk segment immediately attracted a lot of attention because it reminded other fans of Michael Jackson's popular dance move.

Physical AI Powers Human-Like Movement

The KAIST Humanoid v0.7 stands out thanks to Physical AI, a revolutionary system that combines spatial awareness, timing, and motion into intelligent decision-making. Unlike traditional AI, which relies primarily on data and logic, Physical AI allows the robot to move fluidly and adapt to real-world conditions.

From kicking a soccer ball to maintaining balance mid-motion, the robot exhibits coordination that closely mimics human behavior.

Well, this is not new anymore since other robots can help humans finish tasks quickly. For instance, Figure AI's humanoid robot can cut long hours of sorting orders. This will help factories achieve higher efficiency in picking up orders and boxes and putting them on a conveyor belt.

Real-Time Learning and Adaptation

Beyond programmed sequences, the robot learns dynamically through real-time feedback paired with simulation, Digital Trends reports. This continuous adaptation allows it to handle unpredictable scenarios, making it far more versatile than conventional robots.

Engineers can also refine their performance faster, accelerating development cycles and improving reliability in complex environments.

Humanoid Robots Bubble

Seeing the Humanoid v0.7 move like a human is a huge win for Physical AI. The world will adapt to the application of humanoid robots, hence creating a robot bubble when the hype for them arrives.

It is expected that Physical AI will continue to evolve. We are yet to see other more impressive abilities that robots can do in the future with the help of artificial intelligence and next-level machine learning.