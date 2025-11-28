China Warns of Humanoid Robot Bubble: Could the Global Robotics Boom Be Overhyped?

The excitement for humanoid robots has reached a fever pitch, but China warned the industry is at risk of a bubble much like the overhyped AI market.

It was observed that investments in humanoid robotics from last year have surged, with firms racing to get robots into the workplace and home. However, mass production still seems far away as engineers overcome crucial design challenges: from dexterous hands to full-body control systems that can carry out real-world tasks such as lifting heavy objects or cooking.

China's Humanoid Robotics Industry Under Pressure

Li Chao, the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission's spokesperson, recently sounded the alarm about the humanoid robot bubble.

She warned that the rapid growth in the sector for humanoid robotics may not be sustainable. She told Bloomberg:

"Frontier industries have long grappled with the challenge of balancing the speed of growth against the risk of bubbles — an issue now confronting the humanoid robot sector as well."

If a bubble does burst, the consequences could be felt across the global market. Funding might shrink, smaller firms could be merged into larger players or fail, and the roll-out of affordable humanoid robots might slow dramatically.

More than 150 companies in China are making humanoid robots. Li said the flood of "highly similar" robot models could saturate the market, narrowing opportunities for truly innovative companies to emerge and dampening research and development.

How Can China's Robotics Market Benefit US Firms?

According to Digital Trends, a correction in China's robotics market could temporarily benefit U.S.-based companies as reduced competition and access to cheaper components and talent create new opportunities. However, any advantage may be short-lived as Chinese firms restructure and consolidate, continuing to invest in innovation.

This could also make investors more careful about funding new startups in the humanoid robotics space. Companies that hope to enter or expand in this sector will have to demonstrate strong technological differentiation to attract capital.

There's no doubt that someday, robotics can even overtake what humans can do. It's evident in their capability. For instance, robot chefs are now taking over Beijing. The future of the food service is futuristic, but we haven't seen the more serious implications of it today.

Even Tesla's Optimus robot can spar with you. It can kick and punch like a human kung fu fighter.