Wing is adding San Francisco's Bay Area as its new service location for its drone delivery service to fulfill packages from users, retail markets, and more.

The startup company said that this move is a "homecoming" for them as they were established in Silicon Valley, and they first started their testing on Google's campus, which later led to their commercial availability.

Wing Drone Delivery Expands to SF Bay Area

Wing is expanding its services to the San Francisco Bay Area, marking the first time that Wing will commence its commercial drone delivery business in the city. It is a full circle moment for Wing as the company was established in the Bay Area back in 2012.

Wing's drone delivery service has already established itself in large metro areas, including Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; and Houston, TX.

While Wing has already flown over this region, it mostly focused on fulfilling the delivery of supplies across Google's Mountain View campus offices, which allowed users to send and/or receive items in real-time, said the company.

Read Also: Wing Expands Drone Deliveries to Over 150 More Walmart Locations in the United States

Wing Guarantees 30 Mins. or Less Deliveries

Wing is now focusing on fulfilling orders across the San Francisco Bay Area's residential and commercial side, with the company guaranteeing deliveries to be fulfilled in 30 minutes or less. This applies to orders weighing five pounds or less, which is also the weight capacity of the service.

The company has not yet revealed its partnerships in the region, especially as it is known for its collaboration with the likes of Walmart and DoorDash to deliver orders from these platforms via drones.

Wing also has not yet revealed if it will follow the same operating hours it has in Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth, which sees operating hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.