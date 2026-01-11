Wing Expands Drone Deliveries to Over 150 More Walmart Locations in the United States

The drone delivery company Wing recently announced a strategic expansion that will soon bring its services to over 150 new Walmart locations all over the country as part of its plans this year.

Wing Expands Drone Deliveries to 150 More Walmarts

Wing shared a new announcement which confirms their massive plans for 2026 and through next year as the company is expanding its drone delivery service with partner Walmart.

The company revealed that over 150 Walmart locations are getting the Wing drone delivery service for eligible items or products to be carried via unmanned air transport.

"We are scaling ultra-fast service to an additional 150 Walmart stores over the next year, bringing the convenience of drone delivery to more than 40 million Americans," said Wing.

According to Wing, the company is expanding its services to Walmart locations, including Los Angeles, CA; St Louis, MO; Cincinnati, OH; and Miami, FL, calling it a "coast-to-coast" expansion.

This broadens their original service area, which focused on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and later expanded to the metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia.

The company said this as only the start of its expansion and will later announce the other areas to be serviced by Wing's drone delivery service via the Walmart stores near them.

Wing also said that they will continue their expansion operations in areas from their previous plans, including Houston, TX; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; and Charlotte, NC. The expansion in Houston will begin on January 15.

Walmart's Wing Drone Delivery in the United States

Wing reveals that the top 25% of its customers is using their drone delivery service over three times a week. Over the last six months, it has grown three times more.

The same reflects for the company's operations in the United States, as it is seeing a steady rise since starting the program in 2022.

"We believe even the smallest package deserves the speed and reliability of a great delivery service," said Wing CEO Adam Woodworth.

"Working with Walmart has allowed us to prove that delivering these critical, everyday items in minutes makes a significant difference for families," he added. "We are proud to bring that capability to more communities across the country."

Drone Delivery Is Becoming Popular

Drone delivery has expanded through the years, and it ranged from retail store products with the likes of Walmart to Wing's partnership with food delivery platform, DoorDash, back in 2024.

Wing and Walmart's partnership began in 2023 and first served the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which gave customers a chance to get on-demand delivery available for eligible items that the drone can carry from one place to another.

The focus of the Wing drone delivery service is to offer swift transportation of goods that give Americans what they need shortly after ordering them.