OnePlus Nord 6 Leak Hints at 'Naruto' Limited Edition Release

OnePlus is creating a buzz in India with early teasers for the OnePlus Nord 6, and fans are particularly excited about a rumored "Naruto" Limited Edition.

Leaked images reveal that the standard Nord 6 will be available in at least two colors, but the anime-inspired variant could make it a must-have for collectors.

What to Expect About 'Naruto' Limited Edition

According to the OnePlus India support page, the "Naruto" Limited Edition will likely feature exclusive design elements. Custom wallpapers, themed icons, and a unique user interface are expected to bring the beloved anime aesthetic to life.

OnePlus Nord 6 Naruto Edition coming? 👀. Spotted on the Repair & Service page.



Leak or hint? This could be interesting.#oneplus #oneplusnord6 pic.twitter.com/ZknH5SGfkN — Aajib (@aajib_mohammad) March 22, 2026

While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, speculation suggests it could arrive alongside the standard Nord 6 models. If you're a fan of the anime franchise, it's high time to get this limited-edition release. It's also possible that it will get Naruto-themed accessories during its launch.

Powerful Performance Under the Hood

Leaks reveal that the Nord 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

Storage is expected in a single 256GB variant, with RAM options of 8GB or 12GB. This setup promises smooth multitasking, gaming, and app performance, making the Nord 6 a high-performing mid-range to flagship device.

Display and Camera Features

The Nord 6 will feature an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, delivering buttery-smooth visuals for gaming, streaming, and daily use.

On the photography front, users can expect a 50MP main camera paired with a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The upgrades will appeal more to social media content creators and mobile photographers.

Battery Life and Fast Charging

Powering the device is a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and minimal downtime. According to GSMArena, the battery capacity makes the Nord 6 one of the most enduring devices in its segment, ideal for heavy users and gamers.

Ideal Smartphone For Every Collector

Limited editions often come with exclusive packaging and accessories, adding collector value. While OnePlus hasn't revealed specific items for the "Naruto" variant, fans expect extras that complement the anime theme.

There might be a few options in the design. Aside from the typical "Naruto" color (orange), we might get other options, including Kakashi (blue), Sasuke (purple), and Sakura (pink).