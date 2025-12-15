GM Rolls Out Apple Music App Support with Spatial Audio; CarPlay Still Unavailable

The tides are slightly shifting at General Motors as the company has recently announced that it is now rolling out support for the Apple Music app with Spatial Audio on its infotainment systems.

GM Adds Apple Music App Support with Spatial Audio

According to the latest announcement from General Motors, the company is now adding native Apple Music app support on its infotainment system, and it will be available for all General Motors cars.

The company has noted that this rollout features native support for the Apple Music app, and this means that users will get full access to the experience that the streaming app delivers.

GM said that this native support will be available on the company's OnStar software platform, the system that powers the in-car entertainment system. Users may stream Apple Music songs the moment they enter the vehicle, use a voice assistant and other hands-free controls, get access to the entire library of Apple Music, and get Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support for Cadillac vehicles.

According to the automaker, the native Apple Music app rollout is now available to 2025 and 2026 Chevrolet and Cadillac models, and users only need to update their infotainment system's software.

Users may either log in to their existing Apple accounts and pick up from their subscription to start streaming. Users may also sign up using new accounts right on the dashboard.

"GM vehicles have inspired over 4,000 song lyrics across genres and generations. This Apple Music integration continues that musical legacy and marks a milestone in GM's mission to bring customers the apps they love, seamlessly built into the GM experience," said General Motors.

Apple CarPlay Still Unavailable on GM Cars

For around three years now, General Motors has maintained that it does not want Apple's CarPlay on its infotainment systems and opted to develop its own smartphone link system for users.

The company has experimented with different systems to power its in-car entertainment system over the years, and one was the "Ultifi" software, which delivered a feature to connect devices to vehicles, similar to CarPlay.

Because of its infamous decision, GM faced massive criticisms and shade from other car companies for its removal of CarPlay, with Ford's Jim Farley publicly mocking its rival.

Farley said that users should be given systems like the Apple CarPlay to avoid accidents by keeping their eyes and hands off their phones while driving. Taking it away only guarantees that users will use their mobile devices, he noted.