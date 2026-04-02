Here's How to Reorder Your Instagram Carousel Without Deleting and Reuploading Your Posts

Have you ever put a picture on your Instagram profile and then noticed that one picture does not look right?

Before, the only way to fix this issue was to delete the post and start all over again, but this meant you would lose all the likes, comments, and people talking about your post.

Well, you do not have to be upset about this because Instagram has made some changes to the app to fix this problem for users.

How to Reorder Your Instagram Carousel

Instagram has made a change that lets users move their posts around to make their profile look better, according to 9to5Mac. Through this new feature, you can make your profile look the way you want it to without the hassle.

If you like to have posts that match or have the same colors, then this new feature is perfect for you.

The process is easy, simple, and only takes a minute. Here is what you need to do:

Open Instagram then go to your profile. Tap on the post you want to edit. Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner of the post. Select "Edit" from the options. Long-press on the photo or video you want to move, then drag it to the position you want. Save the changes.

That's it! You do not have to delete anything or upload your pictures again.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

For anyone who manages a brand page, runs a business account, or just takes their Instagram grid seriously, this update finally delivers the feature that was rumored for years.

This new feature is being rolled out slowly so you might not be able to use it immediately. If you do not see the option to drag and drop pictures when you are editing, just wait for several days and try again. Instagram usually applies these changes slowly.

It is also worth noting that reordering only changes the sequence of your existing slides. You still cannot add new photos through this feature, with Instagram only allowing users to delete from multiple posts.