Instagram Will Soon Allow Users to Rearrange Posts in their Profile Grid

A new Instagram feature is reportedly coming in the future after a Twitter user posted that users could edit their profile grid soon.

At the time of writing, it is under development, but we could see an early preview about it ahead of its official launch.

Instagram Profile Grid Screenshots

According to a report by XDA Developers on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer and self-proclaimed leaker on Twitter showed some screenshots about Instagram's upcoming feature.

The reverse engineer showed the new Edit Grid Settings which is found on the Edit profile page's information section. By clicking it, you will be directed to the edit grid which is shown on the next screenshot.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

More so, this Instagram feature can reportedly allow the user to drop-and-drag their post if they want to rearrange them. They could also alter the profile grid's layout depending on their preferred style.

After doing the task, all they need to do is to click "Done" which they can find in the top right corner of the site. This would now save the new grid layout that they have edited.

Regarding this feature, the Meta-owned app has not yet unveiled any information about it. Since it is still undergoing several tests in its early phase, the beta testers would be the first persons to check if it is already available for public release.

XDA also mentioned in the report that the chronological feed on Instagram is returning sometime this 2022. After it was phased out and replaced by the current feed, the company decided to bring it to the users for the second time.

Instagram is Testing New 'Profile Status' Option

In another report by Social Media Today, Instagram appears to be developing another feature in the form of a "status" display. From their profile, the users could now set their chosen status right away. This would last for the next 24 hours and it will revert to the original option once the user changes it again.

Per Testing Catalog, the select status will be shown in the profile and Direct tab. Through this feature, you can now have an idea about what your connections are doing on the social media platform.

Instagram Extended Stories Clip and Clickable Links

Last month, Tech Times reported that Instagram Stories would extend the maximum video length for the clips. Before, users were only allowed to upload 15-second clips on IG. If the duration exceeds 15 seconds, it will be separated into sections on Stories.

According to the article, Turkish user Matt Navara said that the feature will inform all IG users about this change. Through this feature, the users could now upload videos that could go up to 60 seconds. This would no longer segment the clips into bits.

In October, the Facebook-owned app added clickable links to stories. Tech Times said that anyone can now access Link Stickers that would be rolled out to all accounts.

To use them, open the app and swipe right. The Link option will appear and you can see the poll widget that you want to select after adding the video or photo.

After that, click the Link option and copy-paste the URL that you want to add in Stories.

