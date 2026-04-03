Apple's biggest software event of the year is almost here, and Siri might just be at the center of it all.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) runs from June 8 to June 12, 2026. The keynote kicks off on Monday, June 8, and will be live streamed on Apple's website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Siri's Much-Awaited AI Upgrade

After multiple delays, a revamped Siri powered by Google's Gemini is reportedly expected to be a central part of the 2026 software announcements. The new version is anticipated to function as a full-fledged chatbot with on-screen awareness and personal context understanding.

Privacy remains a priority, though. While Gemini powers the upgrade, it is expected to be a bespoke version running on Apple's own servers to maintain the company's high standards around user data.

Think of it as Siri finally catching up to what users have been asking for since ChatGPT changed expectations around AI assistants.

Broader AI Features Coming to iOS 27?

iOS 27 is expected to be the flagship announcement for iPhone at this year's WWDC, with the Siri overhaul as its centerpiece. Apple is also expected to debut more advanced generative AI features for its Pro apps and system-wide tools.

The broader goal is to complete Apple's "Apple Intelligence" roadmap, much of which was originally promised in 2024 and 2025 but got pushed into 2026.

AI Siri's Rumored Features

Previously, Apple introduced a version of Siri that has "Personal Intelligence" or its contextual understanding of what users have on their smart devices.

The company demonstrated how users may command Siri to pull up a certain photo based on their description or give them information about something they are trying to recall, even before they finish typing their message.

Additionally, the revamped version of Siri, where it only appears on the screen's borders, is also expected. This may arrive with the new dedicated app for its chatbot revamp.

It would also be interesting to see how Siri will work when it already features both Apple Intelligence and Gemini models in its upgraded version, getting the best from two Silicon Valley Big Tech.