Apple has already set the date for its much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, which is scheduled for June, and it is expected to make the biggest announcements for the company's software and more.

Apple WWDC 2026 Confirms June 8 to 12 Dates

Apple has officially announced the dates for its WWDC 2026 event, and the company revealed that it will take place in the second week of June, specifically from June 8 to 12.

WWDC 2026 will be a five-day run to showcase different activities and events that Apple has in store for the visitors at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

On Monday, June 8, WWDC 2026 will off with the keynote showcase from Apple, which will unveil the latest work they did for operating systems like the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and more.

It remains unconfirmed what Apple has in store for WWDC 2026, but it is important to note that the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, so there could be massive announcements during the event.

What Might Happen at WWDC 2026

There are massive announcements that may come from Apple in the coming WWDC 2026, especially as various new products are rumored and speculated to be arriving later this year, including updates about the iOS 27.

Apple is rumored to bring changes to iOS 27 that focus on wide-screen functionalities, multitasking for the iOS, and split screen, all pointing to the rumored iPhone Fold that may arrive later this year.

Moreover, Apple may share more details about its anticipated next-gen Siri upgrade and finally reveal more details about its HomePod with a display and its first-ever smart home hub.

DigitalTrends also reported that Apple may talk about the MacBook Pro refresh for later this year, and this time, it will debut the M6 processor for it alongside an OLED screen upgrade.