Netflix Raises Subscription Prices by as Much as $2 for All Streaming Plans

A new price hike on Netflix is now here as the company quietly changed the pricing on its website to reflect the new subscription fees, and it is affecting all tiers.

Netflix Raises Prices for All Subscription Plans

Android Authority first reported that it noticed changes in Netflix's subscription plans' pricing, pointing out that it is now more expensive compared to before.

Based on Netflix's Plans and Pricing page, here are the new subscription fees that users need to pay starting their next cutoff should they want to continue their streaming:

Standard with ads - $8.99 per month (previously $7.99/month | $1 increase)

Standard - $19.99 per month (previously $17.99/month | $2 increase)

Premium - $26.99 per month (previously $24.99/month | $2 increase)

This follows the previous price hikes that the company applied through the years, which typically took place at the start of the year.

This year, Netflix did not announce or reflect a price hike in January, unlike rival platforms that did, which made people believe that their subscription plans are safe.

Price Hike Also Applies to Additional Members

For users who are an extra member or are supplementary to an existing Netflix account, they will have to pay $7.99 per month (previously $6.99) for subscriptions supporting ads. For those in the ad-free plan, extra members will have to pay $9.99 per month (previously $8.99).

Despite the increase in all subscription tiers, Netflix's services remain the same, and no additional features were made available.