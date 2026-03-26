Wikipedia is now enforcing a strict no AI-generated content policy on the free internet-based encyclopedia platform.

This means Wikipedia will ban all AI-generated write-ups that editors submit to the website when they edit information or add a new entry. This applies to both new content and the use of AI to rewrite an already existing page on the website.

Wikipedia Says No to Generative AI Write-ups

Wikipedia recently shared an update on its previous policy change that further clarifies the platform's stance on the use of generative AI. According to the update, the platform is saying no to the use of large language models (LLMs) to generate the write-ups that are submitted to the website for publishing on its community-sourced pages.

According to TechCrunch, this new update from the website clarifies the policy that the company released previously, which had vague language. Contributors found a loophole to use generative AI in updating previous entries as it only prohibited creating "new Wikipedia articles from scratch."

In this policy update, Wikipedia makes it clear that the use of large language models to "generate or rewrite article content" on the website is prohibited.

Human-Made Content Only on Wikipedia

Wikipedia's policy change, however, only affects the write-ups that editors submit to the website for publishing. It was noted by TechCrunch that Wikipedia's AI policy gives editors a pass to use generative AI platforms or LLMs for "basic" copyediting of the work they are to submit.

Users are permitted to use AI platforms in copyediting their write-ups after editors perform a human review on the articles. However, Wikipedia then clarifies that these works are permitted provided that these LLMs do not add generated content during the editing process.

Wikipedia asks editors to take caution with the use of LLMs for copyediting to help in the content they submit to the platform.