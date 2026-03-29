Meta Will Reportedly Give Next AI Glasses an Option for Prescription Lenses

Meta is reportedly working on new models of the Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses, including an option to fit them with prescription lenses for those who need them.

Meta: AI Smart Glasses Gets Prescription Lenses Option

According to a report from Bloomberg, Meta has designed and developed new Ray-Ban Meta AI smart glasses with the option to fit prescription lenses. It was also revealed that these will be sold through traditional optical shops that offer prescription eyewear.

The report mentioned that Meta already gave users the option to add prescription lenses with its Meta Ray-Ban AI smart glasses in its previous iteration, but this is the first time the company is focusing on marketing it for this specific target market.

It was not revealed in the report how these smart glasses will differ from the existing prescription lenses option available from Meta, but the option coming to traditional eyewear channels would be a new thing from the company.

When Will Meta Release These New Smart Glasses?

According to Bloomberg's report, Meta will announce the new AI smart glasses sometime this week or in the next, noting that the device would not be the "next generation" releases from the company.

Engadget said that the next-gen releases are two new models that may be the wearables codenamed "Scriber" and "Blazer," whose filings were previously spotted by The Verge. These codenames were seen in filings submitted to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where it was also revealed that the devices are production units.

The speculation claims that an actual product launch of the new Meta Ray-Ban AI glasses models may be right around the corner, but it remains unconfirmed when exactly these will be available.