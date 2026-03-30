LG Gram 17 Lightweight Laptop Redefines Portability with WQXGA Display and Advanced LG Gram Specs

The LG Gram 17 redefines expectations for large-screen laptops by combining power, portability, and premium craftsmanship. Known for its ultra-lightweight magnesium alloy body and brilliant WQXGA display, this sleek device proves that a 1kg laptop can still deliver desktop-level productivity.

Weighing less than most 15-inch notebooks, the LG Gram 17 stands out in a category often criticized for bulk. It's designed for users who value screen space, mobility, and endurance without sacrificing everyday performance.

What Makes the LG Gram 17 Stand Out

Every aspect of the LG Gram 17's design highlights lightness and durability. The magnesium alloy chassis allows it to remain rigid and strong while weighing about 1.35 kilograms, remarkably light for a 17-inch laptop.

The minimalist design, thin bezels, and matte finish create a modern, understated appearance that feels premium yet practical.

The backlit keyboard and large precision touchpad ensure comfortable typing, while the MIL-STD-810H certification guarantees protection against minor drops, shocks, and temperature changes. It's an ideal pick for professionals and students who need a laptop that travels well.

LG Gram Specs Overview

When looking at LG Gram specs, the 17-inch laptop model delivers the performance of a top-tier ultrabook. It runs on Intel Core Ultra processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and superfast NVMe SSD storage. Performance in daily use, spreadsheets, multitasking, and creative applications, is quick and consistent.

Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A slots, HDMI output, and a microSD reader.

Wireless support features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for stable and low-latency communication. Battery life is a standout, lasting up to 20 hours on productivity tasks. USB-C charging support adds convenience for travelers who rely on universal chargers.

A True 1kg Laptop Experience

The LG Gram series built its reputation on lightweight engineering, and this model continues that legacy.

At roughly 1.35 kg, the LG Gram 17 remains a 1kg laptop contender given its significant size advantage over competitors. Carrying it in a bag feels as effortless as carrying a tablet, making it perfect for daily commutes and remote work setups.

LG achieves this lightness through a magnesium alloy blend also used in aerospace materials. Despite its thin body, the laptop feels sturdy in hand, striking an excellent balance between durability and portability.

Display Quality: WQXGA Clarity

The WQXGA display (2560×1600 resolution) is one of the strongest reasons to consider this device.

The 16:10 aspect ratio gives more vertical space for productivity tasks, allowing more lines of text, toolbars, or spreadsheets on screen. Colors appear vibrant and true to life thanks to near-DCI-P3 coverage, ideal for editors and creatives who need precise color representation.

The anti-glare coating helps reduce reflections during daytime or office use. Combined with uniform brightness and crisp contrast, the panel enhances everything from streaming to content editing, proving that a large screen can still look refined and energy-efficient.

Performance and Everyday Use

In practice, the LG Gram 17 operates smoothly under heavy workloads. Intel's latest architecture ensures fast app switching, stable multitasking, and smart power management. Document editing, web browsing, and light media creation happen without stutter or slowdown.

The cooling system runs quietly, efficiently maintaining temperature even during long sessions. Though not aimed at gamers, the integrated Intel graphics handle casual gaming, basic visual design, and photo editing comfortably. It's more than capable for professionals who want a reliable system for everyday tasks.

Is It Good for Creative Work?

While not a workstation, the LG Gram 17 suits creators who need color accuracy and workspace more than pure GPU power. Its WQXGA display supports detailed photo, video, and document editing. Programs like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom perform well due to fast memory and SSD throughput.

However, users doing 3D rendering or animation might prefer laptops with dedicated GPUs. The Gram's strength lies in being lightweight yet versatile enough for moderate creative workloads.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery performance is one of the laptop's strongest traits. On moderate use, document editing, streaming, and web browsing, it can easily last a full workday. The efficiency of Intel's new chip combined with an 80Wh battery yields impressive endurance.

Charging is handled through a 65W USB-C adapter, filling from zero to full in just a few hours. This flexibility means the laptop can share chargers with tablets or phones, an underrated advantage for hybrid and remote users.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Lightweight magnesium alloy build under 1.4 kg

Impressive WQXGA display with wide color coverage

Excellent battery life and USB-C charging

Quiet performance with minimal heat

Extensive port selection for an ultralight laptop

Cons:

Limited gaming and high-end creative performance

Slightly expensive compared to smaller ultrabooks

Keyboard travel could be deeper for heavy typists

Even with these trade-offs, the balance of screen size, portability, and endurance remains unmatched.

Who Should Buy the LG Gram 17 Lightweight Laptop

The LG Gram 17 Lightweight Magnesium Alloy 17-inch Laptop represents one of the most refined expressions of portability in a large-screen device.

Its LG Gram specs make it ideal for business travelers, creators, and students who value a desktop-like view in an ultraportable form. The 1kg laptop profile ensures effortless mobility, while the vivid WQXGA display transforms everyday work into a visually engaging experience.

Users seeking performance, minimal weight, and long battery life will find the LG Gram 17 difficult to beat. It captures what many modern professionals look for in a dependable, elegant, and travel-friendly laptop, a perfect blend of design and functionality that continues to define the LG Gram legacy.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does the LG Gram 17 have upgradable RAM or storage?

No. The RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so it cannot be upgraded. However, it offers an extra M.2 slot for SSD expansion.

2. Does the LG Gram 17 support touchscreen functionality?

Some models do, but not all. Buyers should check their chosen configuration since touchscreen support varies by region or release year.

3. How loud is the LG Gram 17 during heavy tasks?

The cooling fans remain quiet under normal workloads and produce minimal noise even during moderate video editing or multitasking.

4. Can the LG Gram 17 be charged using a power bank?

Yes, as long as the power bank supports USB-C PD (Power Delivery) with at least 65 watts of output for safe and stable charging.