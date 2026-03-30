Google Drive Brings AI Ransomware Detection to Stop File Attacks Before They Spread

Google Drive is getting a major security upgrade as Google officially expands its ransomware detection and recovery system to all users.

The feature, which was previously available in beta since late 2025, is now rolling out globally with improved performance powered by artificial intelligence.

AI-Powered Ransomware Detection Now Fully Rolled Out

The upgraded system is designed to detect suspicious file activity across devices connected to Google Drive, including PC and Android devices.

According to a release in Google Workspace Updates, the improved AI model can identify up to 14 times more ransomware-related behavior compared to earlier versions.

Once a threat is detected, Google Drive automatically pauses file syncing. This prevents infected files from spreading across other devices or shared accounts, limiting potential damage before it escalates.

Users receive real-time alerts when suspicious activity is flagged, and collaborators may also be notified via email in shared folders. This makes the system especially useful for teams, businesses, and organizations that rely heavily on cloud collaboration.

Automatic File Recovery and Version Restoration

Beyond detection, Google has also introduced a built-in recovery tool that allows users to restore files affected by ransomware. If an infection is confirmed, users can revert documents to a previous clean version stored in Drive.

According to Android Authority, this version history-based recovery system reduces the need for external backups and helps minimize downtime after an attack. It also ensures users can quickly regain access to important files without extensive technical steps.

Default Protection With User Controls

The new ransomware protection is enabled by default for users running version 114 or later of Google Drive. However, users still have the option to adjust sensitivity settings or disable the feature entirely through their account preferences.

Indeed, malware and viruses can easily enter Google Drive files without any security. That was before. The popular cloud storage has now solved this issue by combining AI-based threat detection, automatic sync protection, and file version recovery. This is how far we have been riding with AI.