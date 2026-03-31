Nothing Reportedly Plans AI Smart Glasses to Debut by 2027 As CEO Carl Pei Gets Onboard

Nothing is going all-in on developing its first AI smart glasses as indicated by a recent report.

Their latest jump towards AI smart glasses centers on its CEO and co-founder, Carl Pei, who only recently got on board with the idea of this kind of wearable technology after previously turning it down.

Nothing's AI Smart Glasses Are Planned for 2027

According to the latest report by Bloomberg, anonymous sources claim that Nothing has massive plans towards releasing its own AI smart glasses by 2027, with this new type of wearable delivering a new kind of experience for users.

This development will not interfere with the regular lineup of releases and updates from the company as its new smartphones and earbuds remain on track for the first half of next year, said the report.

Nothing's AI smart glasses would reportedly feature cameras, microphones, and speakers, which are the standard features of these wearable lenses based on releases from Meta and Ray-Ban. The report revealed that it would not have a display in this iteration.

Additionally, the AI aspect of Nothing's AI smart glasses would rely on the smartphone and the cloud's processing to deliver the technology and its features to the wearable. This could mean that Nothing would require users to always be connected to the internet and have smartphones to use the AI features.

Read Also: Meta Will Reportedly Give Next AI Glasses an Option for Prescription Lenses

Carl Pei is Onboard with Smart Glasses for Nothing

This focus on an AI smart glasses development over at Nothing is because of the change of heart of Pei, who recently got on board with the head of wearable technology.

It was revealed that Pei was initially resistant to the idea of smart glasses, but the report did not reveal why he was. That said, Pei announced to Nothing employees that the company is now focused on expanding to more devices apart from what is currently available from them.

Nothing recently announced the Phone 4(a) as part of its annual refresh of the midrange variant, following the release of Phone 3(a) in March last year.

Should the AI smart glasses be true, Pei and Nothing will challenge the dominance of Meta in the wearable industry, as well as the Android XR developments from Google, Samsung, and more.