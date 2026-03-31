Starlink Loses Satellite in Orbit, SpaceX Confirms Anomaly—Is the Internet Service Affected?

Starlink recently lost a satellite in low-Earth orbit (LEO), according to a recent update confirming the event which cited an "anomaly" as the cause of the orbiting space object's breakdown.

This incident follows a similar incident back in December 2025, with the company saying that an anomaly had caused a satellite to also break down into pieces and tumble in orbit.

Starlink Loses a Satellite In Orbit Due to an Anomaly

A recent post from Starlink's official X account confirmed that on Sunday, March 29, the company's satellite 34343 was lost in orbit, which the company revealed to be around 560 kilometers above the planet.

It was revealed that the reason behind this loss of satellite 34343 is due to an "anomaly" during its operations, but the company did not exactly expound on this.

It was revealed by LeoLabs via their recent thread on X that its Global Radar Network detected "tens of objects" in the satellite's vicinity right after the event, and a recent pass over of its radar saw additional fragments.

The report from LeoLabs speculated that this recent satellite loss was due to an "internal energetic source" and not from a collision with space debris or objects in orbit.

On Sunday, March 29, Starlink satellite 34343 experienced an anomaly on-orbit, resulting in loss of communications with the satellite at ~560 km above Earth.



Latest analysis shows the event poses no new risk to the @Space_Station, its crew, or to the upcoming launch of NASA’s… — Starlink (@Starlink) March 30, 2026

SpaceX Starlink Satellites In Orbit

According to Starlink, it will continue to monitor the space debris from its lost satellite to ensure safety for all. SpaceX already confirmed that its satellite does not pose a threat to the International Space Station and its crew members.

The company also said that it will coordinate with NASA and the US Space Force regarding this incident. Additionally, the company also confirmed that it posed no threats or risks to SpaceX's Transporter-16 mission.

LeoLabs shared that it is expected to de-orbit in a few weeks and experience a re-entry burn as its fragments enter the atmosphere.