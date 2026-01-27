SpaceX Starship's 12th Launch: Elon Musk Teases New Rocket Version, Moon Missions on the Line

SpaceX is preparing for another major milestone as Starship could attempt its 12th test flight as early as March, according to CEO Elon Musk.

The potential launch marks a key step forward for the world's most powerful rocket as it moves closer to operational readiness.

Starship Launch Timeline and Location

Musk recently hinted at the schedule by posting "Starship launch in 6 weeks", alongside an image from a previous flight. If that timeline holds, the rocket will lift off from Pad 2 at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Texas, marking the first-ever launch from the new pad, which remains under active construction.

Starship Version 3 Makes Its Debut

The upcoming mission is expected to introduce Starship Version 3, the latest evolution of SpaceX's fully reusable launch system. The updated vehicle stands 124.4 meters tall, up from 123.3 meters, and is designed to support a higher payload capacity for heavier missions.

One of the most critical upgrades is the addition of new docking adapters for in-orbit refueling, a capability essential for long-duration missions beyond low Earth orbit.

The Most Powerful Rocket Ever Built

At liftoff, Starship produces approximately 17 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket ever flown. By comparison, that is roughly ten times the thrust of a Falcon 9, highlighting Starship's role as the foundation of SpaceX's future launch architecture.

From Test Flights to the Moon and Mars

While still in development, Starship is slated to play a central role in NASA's Artemis III mission, currently scheduled no earlier than 2027, per Digital Trends. A modified version of the spacecraft is expected to land astronauts on the Moon for the first time since 1972.

Beyond lunar missions, SpaceX envisions Starship as the vehicle that will eventually carry humans to Mars. The 12th test flight will be the latest test as the company works through technical challenges and advances toward its most ambitious goals.

Last month, the aerospace giant unveiled its plans for a major initial public offering. Here, SpaceX expects to raise over $25 billion for its IPO.