Tired of Using Telegram? Here's How to Delete it Plus Few Alternatives to Consider

Telegram has gained massive popularity, but many users question its privacy standards. Unlike fully end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms, Telegram does not enable default end-to-end encryption for all chats. Instead, much of the user data may be stored on company servers. The Pavel Durov controversy also adds to the growing pains of the firm.

Because of this, some users choose to permanently delete their accounts to better protect personal information and improve digital privacy.

If you plan to move to a more secure messaging platform, here's how to fully remove your account through several deletion methods.

How to Delete a Telegram Account Using a Web Browser

The fastest way to delete your account is through the official deactivation page. You begin by entering your phone number, then confirm a code sent to your Telegram app. After verification, you can proceed with permanent deletion.

Once logged in, you may be asked to provide a reason for leaving, although this step is optional. After final confirmation, your account and associated data are permanently erased.

How to Delete a Telegram Account on iPhone

iPhone users can manage account deletion directly through the app settings. In the settings menu, go to "Privacy and Security" and look for account management options.

From there, you can select account deletion settings and confirm your phone number. After completing the final steps, Telegram will permanently remove your account data from its servers.

How to Delete a Telegram Account on Android Devices

Android users cannot delete their account directly inside the app. Instead, they need to use a browser to access Telegram's official account deactivation page via the FAQ section.

After opening the page, you enter your phone number, retrieve the confirmation code from the app, and complete the deletion process. Once confirmed, the account is permanently removed.

Using Telegram's Self-Destruct Feature

Telegram also offers an automatic deletion option through its inactivity timer. You can set your account to self-destruct after a chosen period ranging from one month to two years.

If the account remains inactive for that duration, all data is permanently deleted. This option is useful for users who prefer automatic privacy management without manually deleting their account.

Secure Messaging Alternatives to Telegram

If privacy is your priority, switching to more secure platforms may be a better option. Signal offers default end-to-end encryption for all communications, ensuring only you and your recipient can read messages.

WhatsApp also provides end-to-end encrypted messaging, while Threema focuses on anonymity and does not require personal details to register.