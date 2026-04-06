Android 17 Leak Reveals 'Notification Rules' Feature For Smarter, Personalized Alerts

Android is already known for its powerful notification system, but Google appears ready to take things even further.

A new feature called "Notification Rules" has surfaced in Android 17 Beta, hinting at smarter, more personalized control over how users receive alerts.

What Are Android Notification Rules?

Per Android Authority, Notification Rules introduce a more advanced way to manage alerts based on specific conditions. Unlike existing tools such as Notification Channels and Do Not Disturb modes, this upcoming feature allows users to create customized rules tied to apps or individual contacts.

This means your phone could automatically decide which notifications deserve your attention—and which don't.

Smarter Actions for Better Control

Early details reveal several actions users can assign when a rule is triggered. These include options like silencing notifications, blocking them entirely, bundling them together, or highlighting them for priority attention.

Some actions go a step further by combining alerts with visual emphasis, making important messages stand out instantly.

Furthermore, this level of customization could transform how users interact with their devices. For instance, you might silence work-related apps after hours while ensuring messages from family or close friends always break through the noise.

Personalized Notifications Based on People and Apps

According to GSMArena, one of the most exciting aspects of Notification Rules is its ability to focus on both apps and specific contacts.

Users could block calls from certain numbers, prioritize texts from key individuals, or filter out less important app notifications automatically.

Not Just for Pixel Devices

Interestingly, traces of Notification Rules have also appeared in early Samsung One UI builds. This suggests the feature may expand beyond Pixel devices and become a standard across Android ecosystems.