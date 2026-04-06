Netflix Playground Debuts New Ad-Free Gaming App for Kids on iPhone, iPad

Netflix has introduced the "Netflix Playground" app through a limited launch on the iPhone and iPad platforms.

The new Playground gaming app for kids is made for users ages eight and under and can be accessed by children offline or without an internet connection. Netflix also revealed that it will have no additional fees, in-app purchases, or ads.

Netflix Playground: New Free Gaming App for Kids

According to Netflix's latest release, the streaming company is expanding its kids' entertainment lineup with the new Playground app, and it offers a dedicated multimedia experience meant for the young ones.

Under this new app, kids may get entertainment and explore kid-friendly games featuring IPs like "Peppa Pig" and "Sesame Street."

At launch, Netflix is offering eight fresh titles for parents to download for their kids, including:

"Playtime With Peppa Pig"

"Sesame Street"

"Dr. Seuss's Horton!"

"Bad Dinosaurs"

"StoryBots"

"Let's Color"

"Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches"

"Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish"

Netflix also assures parents that this new app is entirely free as it is included in their existing streaming subscription on the platform. On the other hand, Netflix also highlighted that parents need not worry about seeing additional charges to their billing as games under Playground will not have in-app purchases.

Each mini game can be downloaded individually within the app and played offline once installed.

Netflix's Game Streaming vs. Industry

The Playground kids gaming app puts Netflix up against Apple Arcade in terms of offering kid-friendly experiences. Similar to Playground, Apple Arcade games have no ads, fees, or in-app purchases, with a monthly subscription offering access to all content.

However, Netflix's Playground app comes without any additional charge and are part of one subscription, unlike Apple Arcade.

Netflix has renewed its push for kids-centric and family-friendly streaming in recent years, acquiring rights to stream "Sesame Street" last year and making deals with popular creators like Mark Rober and "Danny Go!"

Netflix Playground is currently available in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a worldwide rollout set for April 28.