Tesla vs Gas Mini Driver Breaks Down Mileage and EV Charging Costs Beating Gasoline Fill Ups

A recent real‑world test is drawing attention to the striking difference in running costs between a Tesla and a gasoline‑powered Mini Cooper. A driver compared both cars on the same kinds of everyday trips, tracking mileage, EV charging costs, and fuel prices to see how much each vehicle really costs per mile.

The results highlight just how wide the gap has become in the Tesla vs gas Mini debate for drivers who cover regular daily distances.

Tesla vs Gas Mini: Real‑World Test Setup

In this comparison, the driver used a typical Tesla and a gas‑powered Mini Cooper as daily drivers. Instead of relying on lab figures, he focused on the actual energy used and the real money paid for that energy.

For the Mini Cooper, that meant looking at miles per gallon and current gasoline prices. For the Tesla, he measured mileage in miles per kilowatt‑hour and applied his home electricity tariff.

The Mini Cooper was assumed to achieve around 40 miles per gallon, which is considered efficient for a gasoline car. However, local pump prices meant that even with good mileage, the cost per mile was not as low as many might expect.

The Tesla, by contrast, delivered around 4 miles per kWh using mostly home charging at an off‑peak electricity rate, which kept EV charging costs relatively low.

How Much Does It Cost To Charge A Tesla vs Fill A Gas Mini?

The heart of the Tesla vs gas Mini comparison is cost per mile. For the Mini Cooper, the driver multiplied the price of a gallon of gasoline by how many gallons were needed to travel a certain distance, then converted that into a per‑mile figure.

At about 40 mpg and higher fuel prices, the Mini's cost per mile landed in the mid‑teens or higher in cents or pence.

For the Tesla, the calculation used electricity instead of fuel. With roughly 4 miles per kWh and a favorable home electricity rate, the driver could work out how much it cost to power the car for each mile.

In his test, the per‑mile electricity cost came out dramatically lower than the gasoline cost for the Mini Cooper. In some cases, the Tesla's cost per mile was only a fraction of the Mini's, underscoring the size of the gap.

Is It Really Cheaper To Charge A Tesla Than Buy Gas?

In this real‑world scenario, charging the Tesla was clearly cheaper than fueling the gas‑powered Mini Cooper on a per‑mile basis. While exact numbers vary by region and energy prices, the driver's figures showed the EV's energy cost per mile to be significantly lower than that of the gasoline Mini.

This was true even though the Mini Cooper already has relatively good mileage compared with many other gas cars.

This comparison makes the Tesla vs gas Mini question more concrete. Instead of abstract claims, the driver presented everyday numbers that many motorists can relate to: how much each mile costs when they commute, run errands, or take short trips.

For those who can access similar electricity rates and drive similar distances, the pattern is likely to look very similar.

Per‑Mile Cost Gap And Charging Location

A key factor in the test was where and how the Tesla was charged. Most of the charging took place at home, often overnight, when electricity rates were lower. This kept EV charging costs down and maximized the Tesla's cost advantage over the gasoline Mini. Under these conditions, the per‑mile cost gap was especially wide.

Public fast‑charging changes the picture somewhat. At high‑speed chargers, electricity can be more expensive than at home, which raises the cost per mile for the Tesla. Even so, in many regions the EV still remains competitive with a gas‑powered Mini Cooper because of its efficiency.

The driver's analysis suggested that as long as home charging is available for most charging needs, the Tesla keeps a strong edge in the Tesla vs gas Mini comparison.

What Influences Tesla vs Gas Mini Running Costs?

Several variables shape the final numbers. Electricity tariffs, gasoline prices, local taxes, and time‑of‑use billing all influence cost per mile. In areas where gasoline is expensive and off‑peak electricity is cheap, Tesla's advantage becomes very clear.

In contrast, regions with high electricity prices and relatively low gasoline costs can narrow the gap, though the EV's efficiency still helps.

Driving style matters too. Smooth, moderate driving tends to improve mileage for both vehicles. The Tesla benefits from regenerative braking, which recovers energy during deceleration and can further improve efficiency in stop‑and‑go traffic.

Hard driving in either vehicle will raise consumption and increase cost per mile, but the underlying efficiency of the Tesla often keeps it ahead of the gas Mini.

Fuel Cost Savings In The Tesla vs Gas Mini Debate

For drivers focused on energy costs, the main point of this real‑world test is straightforward: charging a Tesla at home is substantially cheaper per mile than filling a gasoline‑powered Mini Cooper.

Over a typical year of driving, that gap can translate into sizable savings, even when the Mini offers good gasoline mileage. In the Tesla vs gas Mini comparison, the lower EV charging costs and strong mileage figures give the Tesla a pronounced advantage on running costs.

As more drivers look closely at how far their money goes each mile, cost‑per‑mile comparisons like this one are becoming more relevant.

This experiment suggests that, for many households with access to home charging, a Tesla can deliver meaningfully lower daily energy expenses than a gas‑powered Mini Cooper, making the cost difference a central factor in any Tesla vs gas Mini decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does battery degradation reduce the cost advantage of a Tesla over a gas Mini?

Over time, battery degradation slightly reduces range, but it usually happens slowly enough that the per‑mile cost advantage over a gas Mini remains, especially with regular home charging.

2. How do maintenance costs compare between a Tesla and a gas‑powered Mini Cooper?

Teslas generally have lower routine maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts, no oil changes, and less brake wear thanks to regenerative braking, while gas Minis require more frequent fluid and component service.

3. Does cold weather affect the Tesla vs gas Mini cost comparison?

Cold weather can reduce EV efficiency and increase energy use for cabin heating, but gasoline cars also lose efficiency in winter, so the Tesla typically keeps much of its cost advantage, just with a smaller gap.

4. Is a Tesla still cheaper per mile if electricity prices go up?

Even when electricity prices rise, the Tesla often remains cheaper per mile than a gas Mini because electric drivetrains use energy more efficiently; only in areas with very high electricity and unusually cheap gasoline does the gap narrow significantly.