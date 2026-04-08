iPhone 18 Pro Camera Control Button Is Getting a Revamp, Says Reports—What's Changing?

Apple may already be rethinking the Camera Control button on the iPhone 18 Pro, and the change may not really be an upgrade.

According to recent reports, Apple looks to be stripping back some of the button's more advanced features to make it work better for more people.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Control Button Revamp

According to a leak from Instant Digital via Weibo, there may be a notable change coming to the iPhone 18 Pro series, particularly its Camera Control button.

The leaker revealed that the iPhone 18 Pro would have a simplified Camera Control button as the company looks to drop capacitive features while keeping pressure sensitivity.

The Camera Control button was introduced with the iPhone 16 series and received mixed reactions from users. The button's capacitive slider lets users adjust zoom, exposure, Photographic Styles, and more.

This specific feature of the Camera Control has been a notable feature for some, yet it was overwhelming for others.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will retain the pressure sensitivity feature of the Camera Control button, but the swipeable touch surface found on the button would reportedly be removed, alongside the gesture-based controls.

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Why is Apple Changing Camera Control?

Based on the report, the alleged main reason behind this change is that it is not working for many iPhone users. Some users found that certain aspects of the button felt impractical as accidentally triggering the capacitive slider when not intended is a common issue.

The core function of Camera Control, launching the camera and supporting features like Visual Intelligence, is what users actually found useful.

Dropping the capacitive extras while keeping pressure sensitivity means Apple is essentially making the default experience into what many users were already manually setting it to be.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to arrive this fall, yet there are no official confirmations from Apple regarding the Camera Control changes that have been reported, and the details shared so far remain as rumors and speculations.