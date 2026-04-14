Blue Origin Prepares for New Glenn's 3rd Launch as SpaceX Faces Starship V3 Delays

Blue Origin is on its way to launch New Glenn's upcoming third mission as the company ramps up the spacecraft's future to fulfill missions.

Blue Origin New Glenn Is Preparing for Third Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) shared an advisory which details that Blue Origin is planning to launch its heavy-lift reusable rocket, New Glenn, on April 17, no earlier than 6:45 a.m. ET.

This comes after a recent announcement from the company via their X account that it had completed a successful launch rehearsal for the New Glenn 3 (NG-3) mission.

The next step for the company is an upcoming hotfire test for the integrated launch vehicle, which will take place on April 15.

The Jeff Bezos-owned space company is setting up for one of its most important missions yet as the New Glenn rocket is set to reuse the same booster that the company used for the second flight of New Glenn (NG-2) from last year, according to Gizmodo.

NG-3 Update: Today, we conducted a successful launch rehearsal for NG-3 and are now targeting a hotfire for the integrated launch vehicle on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2026

SpaceX's Starship V3 Is Experiencing Delays

Meanwhile, SpaceX's Starship V3 is currently experiencing delays. Elon Musk said on X last month that the Starship V3 is set to take its first flight "in about four weeks," which should have been during the first week of April.

However, when the expected time came, Musk shared another update on the Starship V3 where the space company's CEO said that the first flight will come in around four to six weeks, delaying the maiden launch of this "improved" version of the stainless-steel rocket.

Around this time, NASA Spaceflight shared a video showing the Starship Version 3 going up in flames at the McGregor testing facility.

According to Gizmodo, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman previously said on the Artemis II briefing that launch cadences of the commercial providers will help determine those that will be chosen for the Artemis III mission, where a moon landing is set to be tested.

Both SpaceX and Blue Origin were selected for the Artemis program, but if SpaceX is not yet ready with the Starship V3 by then, Gizmodo speculated that NASA may not wait for them.