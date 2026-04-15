Microsoft College Offer Aims to Challenge Apple's MacBook Neo As the Ideal Laptop for Students

Microsoft and Apple's rivalry in the computer market continues as the Redmond-based Tech Giant now launches the "Microsoft College Offer," which offers discounts for Windows PC buyers.

The latest promotional campaign aims to challenge the immense popularity of the MacBook Neo, which has proven to be the ideal choice for many wanting to upgrade their computers without the hefty price tag of a MacBook.

Microsoft College Offer Challenges Apple's MacBook Neo

Microsoft announced in its latest blog post that it now has the Microsoft College Offer, which provides college students the chance to get a lot more from their purchase of a new Windows PC under the program.

This latest offer brings a massive discount on Windows laptops that are available for students to purchase, alongside special perks.

According to Microsoft, there are three PCs that are eligible under the Microsoft College Offer program, now available via third-party retailers and direct from their brands. This includes:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x - $499 (from $749) via Best Buy; CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X, GPU: Qualcomm Adreno, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 15.3-inch Display

HP OmniBook X Flip - $849 (from $949) via BestBuy; CPU: Intel Core UItra 5 Series 2, GPU: Intel Arc 130V, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, 14-inch touchscreen 2K LCD

HP Victus - $950 (from $1399) via HP; CPU: Intel Core i5 13th-gen, GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU (6GB GDDR6), 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch Display

Read Also: Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 with Snapdragon X Elite Features Windows ARM and Copilot PC AI Tools

Microsoft College Offer vs. MacBook Neo With Education Discount

Apart from the discounts that Microsoft offers for the computers, they are also giving students who buy under this program significant subscriptions for work and play services.

First, Microsoft will give College Offer buyers a year of Microsoft 365 Premium subscription, which includes Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Copilot.

Next, Microsoft also offers a one-year subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which students can access on their PCs, Xbox consoles, and other eligible devices like handheld tech to enjoy various games and online services.

Lastly, Microsoft will give users a free design-your-own Xbox Wireless Controller to pair with their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

All of these are available under the Microsoft College Offer.

On the other hand, Apple's Education Store applies to all MacBook variants, including the Neo, as well as iPad, iPhones, Apple Watch, Vision Pro, Apple TV 4K, and accessories, offering significant discounts on devices.

The MacBook Neo on the Education Store costs only $499 for its base variant.