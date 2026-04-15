Spotify Now Lets Users Buy Hard Copies of Books With Just a Click on the Platform

Spotify is known for streaming music, podcasts, and audiobooks to global users, but it is now doubling as a bookstore in the United States and the United Kingdom, allowing listeners to buy actual hard copies directly on the platform.

Spotify Now Lets Users Buy Hard Copies of Books

Spotify announced the launch of their latest program, which promotes reading to users with the arrival of printed book sales on the app in collaboration with Bookshop.org.

According to Spotify, they unveiled this program earlier this year to help local and independent bookstores sell hard copies of books via this online channel.

It was revealed by the Swedish streaming platform that the sale of physical book copies via their website is currently exclusively available in the U.S. and U.K. regions.

The company will connect users on the platform to discover books digitally and then users get the chance to purchase these hard copies via Bookshop.org to support authors and independent bookstores.

When Will the Feature be Available on Spotify?

According to Spotify, the feature will first roll out to the Android version of the Spotify app. Starting next week, the platform will roll out the feature on the iOS version.

Alongside this, Spotify is also expanding the Page Match feature that allows users to continue where they left off from an audiobook session.

Last year, Spotify expanded its streaming with the Audiobooks+ offer for Premium users that adds more listening hours.