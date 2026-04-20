WhatsApp Plus Subscription Launches on Android to Bring Premium Features and More

Meta has launched the new WhatsApp Plus subscription tier, which gives users on the platform a bunch of premium features and experiences to enjoy, all under a low price of $2.99 per month.

The subscription is available on Android first as part of the service's beta testing program, and it will soon arrive on iOS to deliver the same experience to iPhone and iPad users.

WhatsApp Plus Subscription Launches on Android

WABetaInfo shared a new report which details the launch of WhatsApp Plus in beta on Android, introducing a new kind of instant messaging experience to users.

According to 9to5Mac, this latest rollout is part of a broader plan by Meta to bring the premium subscription experience to its different platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Based on previous discoveries, Instagram was first spotted to be testing the paid experience last month but only in select regions like the Philippines and Mexico.

It is expected that after Meta tests the WhatsApp Plus subscription, it will arrive on other platforms like iOS, Mac, and more.

What Does a Paid WhatsApp Bring Users?

A paid WhatsApp experience via the Plus subscription will bring plenty of premium features to users. This was discovered via beta testers, who shared a screenshot of Meta detailing the said premium features to enjoy. They include the capabilities to do the following:

Send premium stickers

Change your app's theme

Choose a custom app icon

Pin extra chats

Get premium ringtones

Upgrade your chat lists

Based on the testing on Android, WhatsApp Plus will be available for only $2.99 per month, with a European user claiming that it was offered by Meta at €2.49 per month in their region.

For now, there are still no official announcements on when WhatsApp Plus will be available for its public release.