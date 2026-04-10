WhatsApp Plans Big Redesign as Status Updates May Soon Appear Directly in the Chats Tab

WhatsApp is preparing a new redesign that could make Status updates far more prominent within the app. New references discovered in TestFlight beta versions indicate that Status content may soon appear directly inside the main Chats tab, reshaping how users interact with updates.

Currently, Status exists as a separate section, but this change suggests Meta is aiming to bring it closer to everyday messaging activity.

Beta Leaks Point to Instagram-Style Interface

Insights shared by WABetaInfo reveal that recent beta builds of WhatsApp for both Android and iOS include early signs of this redesign.

The updated interface is expected to feature a Stories-like carousel within the chat screen, where users can view Status updates through profile circles. This layout closely resembles the design of Instagram if you take a closer look.

Hidden Status Tray and Smarter Organization

Unlike Instagram, the Status tray in WhatsApp will not be visible by default in the Chats tab. Instead, users will need to pull down on the chat list to reveal it, offering a cleaner and less intrusive interface.

According to 9to5Mac, the system is also expected to prioritize updates based on user interaction. Frequently engaged contacts will appear first, helping users quickly access the most relevant content.

A separate section may also be included for muted or less important updates.

Familiar 24-Hour Format with Creative Tools

Status updates on WhatsApp will continue to follow the 24-hour disappearing format popularized by Instagram Stories.

Users will be able to enhance their posts with creative tools such as stickers, music, and visual effects, making the feature more interactive and expressive.

No Official Release Timeline Yet

While WhatsApp has not announced an official release date, the presence of these features in both Android and iOS beta versions suggests that development is progressing steadily. It's another promising day for WhatsApp users.